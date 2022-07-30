Summit X LLC Sells 98 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

