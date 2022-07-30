Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 685407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $948,841 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

