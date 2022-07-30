SuperFarm Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $69.89 million and approximately $47.69 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002244 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

