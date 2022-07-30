Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Bank of The West raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

