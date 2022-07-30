SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 647 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

