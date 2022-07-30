SWS Partners Buys 80 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $72,999,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

