SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $384.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.