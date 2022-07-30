SWS Partners Has $2.42 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $149.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

