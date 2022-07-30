SWS Partners Reduces Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $509,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

