SWS Partners Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.