SYNC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.57 million and $14,416.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00216790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00505223 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,403,259 coins and its circulating supply is 117,857,067 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

