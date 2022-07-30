Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

