Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,943 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $82.02.

