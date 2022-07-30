Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

