Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 55,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 122.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

