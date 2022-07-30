Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

