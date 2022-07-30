Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,282 John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHME opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

