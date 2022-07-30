Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $36.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.