Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 48,051 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

GPN opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

