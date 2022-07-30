Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

