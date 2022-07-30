Syntropy Reaches Market Cap of $41.01 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Syntropy has a market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $81,085.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,056,099 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

