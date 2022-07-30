T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $187.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $921,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 122.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.7% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 164.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 186,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

