TaaS (TAAS) Price Down 4.6% This Week

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.69 or 0.99986266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004407 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

