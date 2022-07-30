Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

TMIP stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.46) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 84.13 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.29.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.