TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TC Energy has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,727,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

