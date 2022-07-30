TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $336,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

