TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$74.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$76.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.73.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$68.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 427 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,113.75. In other news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$796,250. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$91,113.75. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

