TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 90,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,426. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

