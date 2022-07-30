TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Down 13.1% This Week

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $136,885.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

