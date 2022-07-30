Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.53. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.