Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20 to $4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.45 to $17.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.40. 434,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,874. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.