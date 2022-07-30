Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $235.01 and a 52-week high of $405.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.85.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

