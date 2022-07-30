Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.95. Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.00-$13.40 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

TFX traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,833. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.85.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

