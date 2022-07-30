Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TPX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 145.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 98.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 350,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.