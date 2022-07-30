Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.9 %

TPX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

