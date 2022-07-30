Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $112.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

