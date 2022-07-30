Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.40. 3,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.93%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

