Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance
LON:TFG opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.65.
About Tetragon Financial Group
