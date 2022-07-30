Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

LON:TFG opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.55 ($0.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.65.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

