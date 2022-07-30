Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $23.83 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497 in the last 90 days.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
