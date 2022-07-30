Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

