Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.