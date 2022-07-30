Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

