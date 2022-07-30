TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 59,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 130,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.96.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $413,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,365 shares of company stock valued at $533,263 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

