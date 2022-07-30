TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 465,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.85%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

