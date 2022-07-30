The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 68.7% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.64) to GBX 5,000 ($60.24) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.