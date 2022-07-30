The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $983.38

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.38 ($11.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.17). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.17), with a volume of 34,324 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,442.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The Brunner Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Insider Activity

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 71 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($880.23).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

