The Carlyle Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.7 %

CG opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

