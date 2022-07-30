The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.