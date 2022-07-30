The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $610.56

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.56 ($7.36) and traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.33). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 613 ($7.39), with a volume of 92,434 shares trading hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 754.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 622.39.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.06) per share, for a total transaction of £22,854 ($27,534.94).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

