The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,414 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Bancshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

